Beef noodles in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve beef noodles

Charm Thai Cuisine

11 W Boston St, Chandler

Avg 4.3 (1096 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Noodle Soup$14.00
More about Charm Thai Cuisine
Thai Basil Chandler

4929 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler

Avg 4.2 (404 reviews)
Takeout
L - Beef Noodle Soup$14.00
More about Thai Basil Chandler

