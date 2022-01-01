Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve boneless wings

19c98169-0853-4fbe-a806-05e4ad6b4301 image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices

4040 W Ray Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.2 (719 reviews)
Takeout
12 Boneless Wings$16.59
6 Boneless Wings$8.29
24 Boneless Wings$32.99
More about Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices
Item pic

 

SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House

8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Boneless Wings$14.25
choice of flavor: buffalo | Mr. Pineapple habanero bbq | Devil’s Ale citrus bbq | Sacred Stave whiskey glaze | cajun dry rub
served with: blue cheese or ranch | carrots + celery upon request
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BKD's Backyard Joint

980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boneless Wings$13.00
Served grilled or fried with carrots, celery and choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese
Choose your Rub or Sauce.
More about BKD's Backyard Joint
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Wings$11.00
Boneless Buffalo Wings$11.00
More about Fat Willy's
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
6 Boneless Killer Wings$9.95
NOTHING BUT THE CHICKEN BONELESS WINGS
Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / BBQ CILANTRO LIME / ATOMIC BUFFALO
NASHVILLE HOT / SESAME GINGER / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO
9 Boneless Killer Wings$12.95
NOTHING BUT THE CHICKEN BONELESS WINGS
Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / BBQ CILANTRO LIME /
NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

