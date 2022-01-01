Boneless wings in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices
4040 W Ray Rd, Chandler
|12 Boneless Wings
|$16.59
|6 Boneless Wings
|$8.29
|24 Boneless Wings
|$32.99
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler
|Boneless Wings
|$14.25
choice of flavor: buffalo | Mr. Pineapple habanero bbq | Devil’s Ale citrus bbq | Sacred Stave whiskey glaze | cajun dry rub
served with: blue cheese or ranch | carrots + celery upon request
More about BKD's Backyard Joint
PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
BKD's Backyard Joint
980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler
|Boneless Wings
|$13.00
Served grilled or fried with carrots, celery and choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese
Choose your Rub or Sauce.
More about Fat Willy's
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Fat Willy's
4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler
|Boneless Wings
|$11.00
|Boneless Buffalo Wings
|$11.00
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|6 Boneless Killer Wings
|$9.95
NOTHING BUT THE CHICKEN BONELESS WINGS
Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / BBQ CILANTRO LIME / ATOMIC BUFFALO
NASHVILLE HOT / SESAME GINGER / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO
|9 Boneless Killer Wings
|$12.95
NOTHING BUT THE CHICKEN BONELESS WINGS
Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / BBQ CILANTRO LIME /
NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO