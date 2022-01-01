Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve bruschetta

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Crust Simply Italian Chandler

10 N San Marcos Pl, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (1840 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bruschetta+$14.00
More about Crust Simply Italian Chandler
BlackSheep Wine Bar & Merchant

98 S San Marcos Place, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta Pick 2$10.00
Bruschetta Pick 4$16.75
More about BlackSheep Wine Bar & Merchant
PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Stone & Vine Urban Italian

1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (4846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta
Choose from:Fig jam, gorgonzola crumbles & almonds | Roasted red pepper, whipped feta & cracked black pepper | Creamy brie, granny smith apples & honey drizzle | Wild mushroom, goat cheese & truffle oil | Prosciutto, mascarpone, arugula, tomato & balsamic | Smoked salmon, capers, red onion & dill aioli | Spicy soppressata, ricotta & parsley | Tomato, basil, onion, EVOO & balsamic
More about Stone & Vine Urban Italian
PIZZA • PASTA

Sophia's Kitchen

17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta
Choose from:
Fig jam, gorgonzola crumbles & almonds | Roasted red pepper, whipped feta & cracked black pepper | Creamy brie, granny smith apples & honey drizzle | Wild mushroom, goat cheese & truffle oil | Prosciutto, mascarpone, arugula, tomato & balsamic | Smoked salmon, capers, red onion & dill aioli | Spicy soppressata, ricotta & parsley | Tomato, basil, onion, EVOO & balsamic
More about Sophia's Kitchen
The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails

1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bruschetta Boards$14.00
choose up to 3 variations:
HEIRLOOM
mozzarella | tomato | basil | basalmic
STEAK
pickled onions | garlic spread | gorgonzola
APPLE
brie | fig spread | fresh apple slices
SPINACH ARTICHOKE
mozzarella | sautéed mushrooms
Berry Bruschetta$15.00
More about The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza

4960 S Gilbert Rd Ste B10, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (2049 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bruschetta$28.20
Olive oil, roasted chicken, mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, bruschetta mix, feta, balsamic glaze
Bruschetta$12.10
Oven baked bread slices topped with fresh tomatoes, garlic, red onion, balsamic glaze and parmesan
More about ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza
The Living Room - Chandler

2475 W. Queen Creek Suite 9, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
PICK 2 BRUSCHETTA$10.00
PICK 4 BRUSCHETTA$17.00
More about The Living Room - Chandler

