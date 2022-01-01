Bruschetta in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve bruschetta
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Crust Simply Italian Chandler
10 N San Marcos Pl, Chandler
|Bruschetta+
|$14.00
BlackSheep Wine Bar & Merchant
98 S San Marcos Place, Chandler
|Bruschetta Pick 2
|$10.00
|Bruschetta Pick 4
|$16.75
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Stone & Vine Urban Italian
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler
|Bruschetta
Choose from:Fig jam, gorgonzola crumbles & almonds | Roasted red pepper, whipped feta & cracked black pepper | Creamy brie, granny smith apples & honey drizzle | Wild mushroom, goat cheese & truffle oil | Prosciutto, mascarpone, arugula, tomato & balsamic | Smoked salmon, capers, red onion & dill aioli | Spicy soppressata, ricotta & parsley | Tomato, basil, onion, EVOO & balsamic
PIZZA • PASTA
Sophia's Kitchen
17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale
|Bruschetta
Choose from:
Fig jam, gorgonzola crumbles & almonds | Roasted red pepper, whipped feta & cracked black pepper | Creamy brie, granny smith apples & honey drizzle | Wild mushroom, goat cheese & truffle oil | Prosciutto, mascarpone, arugula, tomato & balsamic | Smoked salmon, capers, red onion & dill aioli | Spicy soppressata, ricotta & parsley | Tomato, basil, onion, EVOO & balsamic
The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler
|Bruschetta Boards
|$14.00
choose up to 3 variations:
HEIRLOOM
mozzarella | tomato | basil | basalmic
STEAK
pickled onions | garlic spread | gorgonzola
APPLE
brie | fig spread | fresh apple slices
SPINACH ARTICHOKE
mozzarella | sautéed mushrooms
|Berry Bruschetta
|$15.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza
4960 S Gilbert Rd Ste B10, Chandler
|Chicken Bruschetta
|$28.20
Olive oil, roasted chicken, mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, bruschetta mix, feta, balsamic glaze
|Bruschetta
|$12.10
Oven baked bread slices topped with fresh tomatoes, garlic, red onion, balsamic glaze and parmesan