Buffalo chicken salad in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about Kitchen+Bar - Chandler - Drury #173
Kitchen+Bar - Chandler - Drury #173
1205 South Price Road, Chandler
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Romaine & Spring Mix, Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack, Tomatoes
More about HobNob - 7200 W CHANDLER BLVD Suite 14
HobNob - 7200 W CHANDLER BLVD Suite 14
7200 W CHANDLER BLVD Suite 14, CHANDLER
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Breaded or grilled chicken tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served on a bed of crisp romaine and iceberg lettuce, mixed cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and croutons.