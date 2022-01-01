Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House image

 

SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House

8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.25
grilled chicken breast | buffalo sauce | fresh mozzarella | ranch | brioche bun
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Law Irish Pub

58 S San Marcos Pl, Chandler

Avg 4.1 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Murphy's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Our award winning chicken tenders perfectly sauced buffalo style in between fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, blue cheese dressing on a perfectly toasted brioche bun.
More about Murphy's Law Irish Pub
HobNob image

 

HobNob

7200 W CHANDLER BLVD Suite 14, CHANDLER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.45
Crispy chicken tenders covered in our buffalo hot sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and melted provolone cheese on a French roll. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese.
More about HobNob

