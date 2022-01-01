Burritos in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve burritos
More about Chompie's - Chandler
Chompie's - Chandler
3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Breakfast Burrito | Potato
|$5.29
|Breakfast Burrito | Bacon
|$6.49
|Ultimate Breakfast Burrito
|$13.99
Ham, bacon, tomatoes, onions, peppers, green onions, and scrambled eggs wrapped in a tortilla and topped with Cheddar and Jack cheese. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns
More about Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler
|Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Steak / Eggs / Bacon / Potatoes / Roasted Red Bell Peppers / Yellow Peppers / Aged White Cheddar / Shishito Pepper / Gochujang Emulsion / Tomato Basil Wrap
More about Over Easy
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
140 N Arizona Ave, Chandler
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches
Even Stevens Sandwiches
11 W Boston Ave, Chandler
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.75
Two eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with cheddar cheese, tots, house sauce, Sriracha. Grad– Add tomatoes, onions, spinach for $1.(Graduate Shown)
More about La Ristra
La Ristra
140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler
|Traditional Burrito
|$14.25
Traditional burrito with any of our meat options. Served with New Mexican red, green, or Christmas enchilada sauce.
|Burrito Bowl
|$12.50
|Traditional Burrito
|$13.25
More about Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders
BURRITOS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS
Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders
241 S Oregon St, Chandler
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$4.00
|Ghett'Yo Burrito
|$9.00
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos N More Mexican Grill
1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler
|Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$3.59
|Bean Burrito NO CHEESE
|$4.99
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$4.99
Refried beans and cheese rolled up in a warm flour tortilla
More about Bottle and Bean
Bottle and Bean
2577 W Queen Creek Rd Ste 100, Chandler
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
|Chorizo Burrito
|$12.00