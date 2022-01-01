Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Chandler

Go
Chandler restaurants
Toast

Chandler restaurants that serve burritos

Chompie's - Chandler image

 

Chompie's - Chandler

3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito | Potato$5.29
Breakfast Burrito | Bacon$6.49
Ultimate Breakfast Burrito$13.99
Ham, bacon, tomatoes, onions, peppers, green onions, and scrambled eggs wrapped in a tortilla and topped with Cheddar and Jack cheese. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns
More about Chompie's - Chandler
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery

2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler

Avg 4.6 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Steak / Eggs / Bacon / Potatoes / Roasted Red Bell Peppers / Yellow Peppers / Aged White Cheddar / Shishito Pepper / Gochujang Emulsion / Tomato Basil Wrap
More about Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
Over Easy image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

140 N Arizona Ave, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (1143 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
More about Over Easy
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Even Stevens Sandwiches

11 W Boston Ave, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$8.75
Two eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with cheddar cheese, tots, house sauce, Sriracha. Grad– Add tomatoes, onions, spinach for $1.(Graduate Shown)
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches
La Ristra image

 

La Ristra

140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Traditional Burrito$14.25
Traditional burrito with any of our meat options. Served with New Mexican red, green, or Christmas enchilada sauce.
Burrito Bowl$12.50
Traditional Burrito$13.25
More about La Ristra
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders

241 S Oregon St, Chandler

Avg 4.3 (2459 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bean & Cheese Burrito$4.00
Ghett'Yo Burrito$9.00
More about Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders
Bean & Cheese Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos N More Mexican Grill

1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (454 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito$3.59
Bean Burrito NO CHEESE$4.99
Bean & Cheese Burrito$4.99
Refried beans and cheese rolled up in a warm flour tortilla
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill
Consumer pic

 

Bottle and Bean

2577 W Queen Creek Rd Ste 100, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Chorizo Burrito$12.00
More about Bottle and Bean
Costa Vida - Chandler image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Costa Vida - Chandler

4010 S Arizona Ave, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (920 reviews)
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - Chandler

