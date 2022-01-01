Cake in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve cake
Chompie's - Chandler
3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Brooklyn 7 Cake | Mini
|$3.99
Yellow sponge cake, chocolate buttercream filling, and fudge frosting
|Brooklyn 7 Layer Cake
|$6.99
Yellow sponge cake, chocolate buttercream filling, and fudge frosting
|Red Velvet Cake
|$6.99
Red velvet cake, cream cheese filling, and frosting
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler
|Cherish Cakes
|$8.75
Ricotta Pancakes / Mixed Berry Compote / Agave Nectar
Charm Thai Cuisine
11 W Boston St, Chandler
|Fish Cakes
|$8.50
curry spiced fish cakes with chilli cucumber sauce
Pasta 78 - HQ
2780 West Chandler Boulevard Ste 6, Chandler
|Tiramisu Cake
|$5.50
|Limoncello Cheese Cake
|$5.50
|Nutella Chocolate Cake
|$5.50
HobNob
7200 W CHANDLER BLVD Suite 14, CHANDLER
|Carrot Cake
|$5.95
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$6.95
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler
|New York Stlye Cheese Cake
|$4.29
SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI
Rock Lobster
2475 W. Queen Creek, Chandler
|LAVA CAKE
|$7.50