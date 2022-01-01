Calamari in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve calamari
More about Smokin Fins
Smokin Fins
900 North 54th Street, Chandler
|Key Lime Calamari
|$15.00
wild-caught, rings and tentacles lightly breaded and flash-fried, served with key lime aioli
More about Crust Simply Italian Chandler
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Crust Simply Italian Chandler
10 N San Marcos Pl, Chandler
|Fried Calamari+
|$13.50
More about Thai Basil Chandler
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Basil Chandler
4929 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler
|Crispy calamari
|$10.00
More about Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant
SUSHI • NOODLES • STEAKS
Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant
2051 W Warner Rd Ste 14, Chandler
|Fried Calamari
|$16.00
Potato startch battered and fried surume ika cuttlefish with shichimi pepper and nori flakes on top. Served with ginger soy dashi sauce on the side.