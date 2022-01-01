Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Chandler

Go
Chandler restaurants
Toast

Chandler restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

Smokin Fins

900 North 54th Street, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Calamari$15.00
wild-caught, rings and tentacles lightly breaded and flash-fried, served with key lime aioli
More about Smokin Fins
Fried Calamari image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Crust Simply Italian Chandler

10 N San Marcos Pl, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (1840 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Calamari+$13.50
More about Crust Simply Italian Chandler
Charm Thai Cuisine image

 

Charm Thai Cuisine

11 W Boston St, Chandler

Avg 4.3 (1096 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Calamari$9.50
More about Charm Thai Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Chop -Chandler

2625 W Queen Creek Rd Ste 1, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$15.00
More about Chop -Chandler
Thai Basil Chandler image

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Basil Chandler

4929 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler

Avg 4.2 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy calamari$10.00
More about Thai Basil Chandler
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES • STEAKS

Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant

2051 W Warner Rd Ste 14, Chandler

Avg 4.6 (2156 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Calamari$16.00
Potato startch battered and fried surume ika cuttlefish with shichimi pepper and nori flakes on top. Served with ginger soy dashi sauce on the side.
More about Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant
Calamari image

 

The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails

1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calamari$12.00
More about The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails

Browse other tasty dishes in Chandler

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Fudge Brownies

Boneless Wings

Chicken Wraps

Massaman Curry

Brisket

Pancakes

Shrimp Scampi

Map

More near Chandler to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1554 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston