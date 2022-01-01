Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
California rolls in
Chandler
/
Chandler
/
California Rolls
Chandler restaurants that serve california rolls
Sushi Green
2990 East Germann Road, chandler
No reviews yet
California Maki Roll
$8.40
More about Sushi Green
SUSHI • NOODLES • STEAKS
Shimogamo
2051 W Warner Rd Ste 14, Chandler
Avg 4.6
(2156 reviews)
California Roll
$6.00
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with imitation crab, cucumber and avocado with nori seaweed inside.
More about Shimogamo
