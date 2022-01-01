Ceviche in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve ceviche
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pedal Haus Brewery
95 W Boston St, Chandler
|Baja Ceviche
|$14.00
lime marinated shrimp, avocado, tomato, red onion, cucumber, mango, cilantro, jalapeno, tostadas [GF]
La Ristra
140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler
|Shrimp & Fish Ceviche
|$13.25
shrimp | pico | chopped jalapenos | tostadas
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos N More Mexican Grill
1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler
|Ceviche Tostada
|$5.99
Mango Crazy - Chandler, Arizona
1005 s arizona avenue, suite 6, chandler
|16oz Cup of Ceviche
|$8.99
Fresh Shrimp, Crab, Cilantro, Tomato, Jalapeño, Red Onion, and Cucumber all marinated in a delicious Lime juice.
|Ceviche Boats
|$8.49
Hollowed out Cucumbers, topped with Ceviche, Lime, Salt, Hot Sauce, and Tajin.