Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Chandler

Go
Chandler restaurants
Toast

Chandler restaurants that serve chef salad

Chompie's - Chandler image

 

Chompie's - Chandler

3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Karl's Chef Salad$13.99
Sliced oven-roasted turkey, Boar’s Head ham, Swiss and Cheddar cheese, chopped eggs, diced tomato, diced red onion, and chopped cucumber served over fresh crisp greens. Served with your choice of dressin
More about Chompie's - Chandler
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Floridino's Pizza & Pasta

590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (9027 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Chef Salad$7.49
Large Chef Salad$12.39
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, ham, mozzarella and choice of dressing
Side Chef Salad$4.99
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, ham, mozzarella and choice of dressing
More about Floridino's Pizza & Pasta

Browse other tasty dishes in Chandler

Coleslaw

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Margherita Pizza

Beef Noodle Soup

Chicken Sandwiches

Egg Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Summer Rolls

Map

More near Chandler to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1554 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston