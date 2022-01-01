Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Chandler

Go
Chandler restaurants
Toast

Chandler restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Item pic

TACOS

Someburros

5095 South Gilbert Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Delivery
Chicken Enchilada$4.25
More about Someburros
Item pic

 

Some Burros

3461 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Delivery
Chicken Enchilada$4.25
More about Some Burros

Browse other tasty dishes in Chandler

Nigiri

Shrimp Rolls

Miso Soup

Teriyaki Chicken

Turkey Wraps

Chicken Caesar Salad

Coleslaw

Egg Sandwiches

Map

More near Chandler to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1554 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston