Chicken fajitas in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler
|Chicken Fajita Muffins (1/2 Dozen)
|$9.49
May Muffin of the Month: Seasoned grilled chicken, & tri colored bell peppers with mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa
|Chicken Fajita Muffins (Dozen)
|$17.49
May Muffin of the Month: Seasoned grilled chicken, & tri-colored bell peppers with mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa