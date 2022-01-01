Chicken fajitas in Chandler

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Floridino's Pizza & Pasta

590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (9027 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Muffins (1/2 Dozen)$9.49
May Muffin of the Month: Seasoned grilled chicken, & tri colored bell peppers with mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa
Chicken Fajita Muffins (Dozen)$17.49
May Muffin of the Month: Seasoned grilled chicken, & tri-colored bell peppers with mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa
More about Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tequila Lime Chicken Fajitas$14.00
More about Fat Willy's

