Chicken salad in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Chompie's - Chandler

3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Full$12.99
Award winning recipe. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
Alex's Asian Chicken Salad$14.99
Sweet and spicy sliced chicken breast, mandarin oranges, green onions, crispy rice noodles, and fresh crisp greens topped with toasted sesame seeds. Served with Asian Peanut dressing
Christy's Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Sliced chicken breast, crisp Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons mixed with Caesar dressing
More about Chompie's - Chandler
Item pic

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices

4040 W Ray Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.2 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Party Chicken Gorgonzola Salad$24.95
More about Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices
Item pic

 

SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House

8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whiskey Chicken Chopped Salad$15.25
Sacred Stave Whiskey glazed chicken | chopped greens | bacon | mixed cheese | hard boiled egg | tomato | onion straws | choice of dressing
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Law Irish Pub

58 S San Marcos Pl, Chandler

Avg 4.1 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seasonal Grilled Chicken Salad$14.75
House mixed greens with seasonal fruit, toasted almonds, blue cheese crumbles and a tangy balsamic dressing, topped with perfectly seasoned chicken breast.
More about Murphy's Law Irish Pub
HobNob image

 

HobNob

7200 W CHANDLER BLVD Suite 14, CHANDLER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.95
Breaded or grilled chicken tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served on a bed of crisp romaine and iceberg lettuce, mixed cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and croutons.
More about HobNob
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Floridino's Pizza & Pasta

590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (9027 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Chicken Caesar Salad$4.99
Romaine, tomatoes, crutons, oven roasted chicken and Caesar dressing
Large Chicken Caesar Salad$12.69
Romaine, tomatoes, crutons, oven roasted chicken and Caesar dressing
Side Spicy Chicken Salad$5.39
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar, breaded buffalo chicken and spicy buffalo ranch dressing
More about Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad$15.95
Mesquite smoked chicken, roasted sweet corn, red peppers, avocado, cherry tomatoes, marinated jicama and cilantro tossed with fresh spring greens, and our Napa slaw. Topped with Cotija cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

 

The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails

1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Southwest Chicken Salad$15.00
More about The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
Consumer pic

 

Bottle and Bean

2577 W Queen Creek Rd Ste 100, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad$18.00
More about Bottle and Bean

