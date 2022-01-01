Chicken salad in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Chompie's - Chandler
Chompie's - Chandler
3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Chicken Salad Full
|$12.99
Award winning recipe. Served on sliced bread or roll with choice of side.
|Alex's Asian Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Sweet and spicy sliced chicken breast, mandarin oranges, green onions, crispy rice noodles, and fresh crisp greens topped with toasted sesame seeds. Served with Asian Peanut dressing
|Christy's Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.99
Sliced chicken breast, crisp Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons mixed with Caesar dressing
More about Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices
4040 W Ray Rd, Chandler
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.99
|Party Chicken Gorgonzola Salad
|$24.95
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler
|Whiskey Chicken Chopped Salad
|$15.25
Sacred Stave Whiskey glazed chicken | chopped greens | bacon | mixed cheese | hard boiled egg | tomato | onion straws | choice of dressing
More about Murphy's Law Irish Pub
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Law Irish Pub
58 S San Marcos Pl, Chandler
|Seasonal Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.75
House mixed greens with seasonal fruit, toasted almonds, blue cheese crumbles and a tangy balsamic dressing, topped with perfectly seasoned chicken breast.
More about HobNob
HobNob
7200 W CHANDLER BLVD Suite 14, CHANDLER
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Breaded or grilled chicken tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served on a bed of crisp romaine and iceberg lettuce, mixed cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and croutons.
More about Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler
|Side Chicken Caesar Salad
|$4.99
Romaine, tomatoes, crutons, oven roasted chicken and Caesar dressing
|Large Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.69
Romaine, tomatoes, crutons, oven roasted chicken and Caesar dressing
|Side Spicy Chicken Salad
|$5.39
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar, breaded buffalo chicken and spicy buffalo ranch dressing
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
|Southwest Smoked Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Mesquite smoked chicken, roasted sweet corn, red peppers, avocado, cherry tomatoes, marinated jicama and cilantro tossed with fresh spring greens, and our Napa slaw. Topped with Cotija cheese and crispy tortilla strips. Served with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.
More about The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$15.00