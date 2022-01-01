Chicken sandwiches in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.25
grilled chicken breast | buffalo sauce | fresh mozzarella | ranch | brioche bun
More about Bourbon Jacks American Tavern
Bourbon Jacks American Tavern
11 W Boston St Suite 1, Chandler
|Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
More about Murphy's Law Irish Pub
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Law Irish Pub
58 S San Marcos Pl, Chandler
|Murphy's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Our award winning chicken tenders perfectly sauced buffalo style in between fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, blue cheese dressing on a perfectly toasted brioche bun.
More about HobNob
HobNob
7200 W CHANDLER BLVD Suite 14, CHANDLER
|Chicken Gyro Sandwich
|$8.95
Grilled marinated chicken served on a pita with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki. Served with french fries.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.45
Crispy chicken tenders covered in our buffalo hot sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and melted provolone cheese on a French roll. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese.
More about Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$10.79
Breaded chicken, marinara, and mozzarella, oven-baked on an Italian hoagie. Served with a side of rotini pasta salad.
More about Pedal Haus Brewery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pedal Haus Brewery
95 W Boston St, Chandler
|Smokehaus Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
grilled chicken breast, bacon, smoked gouda, grilled jalapeno, grilled onion, sweet bbq sauce, served on a sesame seed bun.
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken, hot sauce, pickles, coleslaw, mayo, on a sesame seed bun
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
More about The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler
|Brie Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00