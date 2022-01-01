Chicken sandwiches in Chandler

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chandler restaurants
Toast

Chandler restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House image

 

SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House

8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.25
grilled chicken breast | buffalo sauce | fresh mozzarella | ranch | brioche bun
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
Bourbon Jacks American Tavern image

 

Bourbon Jacks American Tavern

11 W Boston St Suite 1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Bourbon Jacks American Tavern
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Law Irish Pub

58 S San Marcos Pl, Chandler

Avg 4.1 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Murphy's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Our award winning chicken tenders perfectly sauced buffalo style in between fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, blue cheese dressing on a perfectly toasted brioche bun.
More about Murphy's Law Irish Pub
HobNob image

 

HobNob

7200 W CHANDLER BLVD Suite 14, CHANDLER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Gyro Sandwich$8.95
Grilled marinated chicken served on a pita with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki. Served with french fries.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.45
Crispy chicken tenders covered in our buffalo hot sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and melted provolone cheese on a French roll. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese.
More about HobNob
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Floridino's Pizza & Pasta

590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (9027 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parm Sandwich$10.79
Breaded chicken, marinara, and mozzarella, oven-baked on an Italian hoagie. Served with a side of rotini pasta salad.
More about Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
Pedal Haus Brewery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pedal Haus Brewery

95 W Boston St, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Smokehaus Chicken Sandwich$15.00
grilled chicken breast, bacon, smoked gouda, grilled jalapeno, grilled onion, sweet bbq sauce, served on a sesame seed bun.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken, hot sauce, pickles, coleslaw, mayo, on a sesame seed bun
More about Pedal Haus Brewery
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

 

The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails

1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brie Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
Consumer pic

 

Bottle and Bean

2577 W Queen Creek Rd Ste 100, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$18.00
More about Bottle and Bean

