Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Chandler

Go
Chandler restaurants
Toast

Chandler restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Chompie's - Chandler image

 

Chompie's - Chandler

3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sami's Munchy Crunchy Chicken Wrap$14.99
Diced crunchy chicken, chopped tomato, shredded lettuce, and Cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
More about Chompie's - Chandler
California Chicken Wrap image

PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BKD's Backyard Joint

980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Chicken Wrap$16.00
Ancho Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Chipotle Aioli, Avacado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Spinach, Roasted Tomato, Provolone Cheese, wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla
More about BKD's Backyard Joint
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
More about Fat Willy's
Forum Cafe image

 

Forum Cafe

2301 S Stearman Dr, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
More about Forum Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Sophia's Kitchen

17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Chicken, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce & Caesar dressing in a whole wheat tortilla
More about Sophia's Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Chandler

Thai Fried Rice

Summer Rolls

Chili

Honey Chicken

Papaya Salad

Boneless Wings

Brulee

Chicken Nuggets

Map

More near Chandler to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1554 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston