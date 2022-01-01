Chicken wraps in Chandler
Chompie's - Chandler
3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Sami's Munchy Crunchy Chicken Wrap
|$14.99
Diced crunchy chicken, chopped tomato, shredded lettuce, and Cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
BKD's Backyard Joint
980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler
|California Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
Ancho Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Chipotle Aioli, Avacado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Spinach, Roasted Tomato, Provolone Cheese, wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla
Fat Willy's
4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00