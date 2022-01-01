Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Over Easy image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

140 N Arizona Ave, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (1143 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$13.00
corn tortilla chips, chicken, 2 eggs, cheddar, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion
More about Over Easy
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos N More Mexican Grill

1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (454 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles & Eggs Plate$10.99
Choice of red or green sauce poured over crisp fried corn tortilla chips topped with cheese and two prepared eggs and side of refried beans and spanish rice
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill

