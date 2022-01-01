Chile relleno in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about 4949 S. Alma School Rd - Chandler
4949 S. Alma School Rd - Chandler
4949 s alma school rd, chandler
|Chile Relleno Crispy
|$18.99
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill - Chandler
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos N More Mexican Grill - Chandler
1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler
|Chile Relleno Plate
|$11.99
More about La Fonda Mexican Restaurant - 2051 West Chandler Boulevard
La Fonda Mexican Restaurant - 2051 West Chandler Boulevard
2051 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler
|Chile Relleno Plate
|$14.95
Poblano chile stuffed with queso fresco, egg battered and pan fried.
Topped with green sauce, cheese and baked. Served with seasoned potatoes and beans.
|Chile Relleno
|$8.50