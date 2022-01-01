Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve chile relleno

Consumer pic

 

4949 S. Alma School Rd - Chandler

4949 s alma school rd, chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chile Relleno Crispy$18.99
More about 4949 S. Alma School Rd - Chandler
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos N More Mexican Grill - Chandler

1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (454 reviews)
Takeout
Chile Relleno Plate$11.99
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill - Chandler
Restaurant banner

 

La Fonda Mexican Restaurant - 2051 West Chandler Boulevard

2051 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno Plate$14.95
Poblano chile stuffed with queso fresco, egg battered and pan fried.
Topped with green sauce, cheese and baked. Served with seasoned potatoes and beans.
Chile Relleno$8.50
More about La Fonda Mexican Restaurant - 2051 West Chandler Boulevard

