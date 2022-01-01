Chopped salad in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler
|Cherish Chop Salad
|$9.00
Chopped Kale / Red Cabbage / Brussel Leaves / Beluga Lentils / Broccoli Florets / Carrots / Cilantro / Mandarin Oranges / Sliced Almonds / Ginger Vinaigrette
GF DF V
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler
|Whiskey Chicken Chopped Salad
|$15.25
Sacred Stave Whiskey glazed chicken | chopped greens | bacon | mixed cheese | hard boiled egg | tomato | onion straws | choice of dressing
More about La Ristra
La Ristra
140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler
|SW Chopped Salad
|$14.25
corn | cheese | black beans | tomatoes | green chiles | pine nuts | tortilla strips | homemade southwestern dressing | grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp
More about Sophia's Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA
Sophia's Kitchen
17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale
|Chopped Wedge Salad
|$15.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, hardboiled egg, onions, bleu cheese crumbles & homemade bleu cheese dressing
|GF Chopped Wedge Salad
|$15.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, hardboiled egg, onions, bleu cheese crumbles & homemade bleu cheese dressing