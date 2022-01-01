Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Chandler

Go
Chandler restaurants
Toast

Chandler restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery

2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler

Avg 4.6 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cherish Chop Salad$9.00
Chopped Kale / Red Cabbage / Brussel Leaves / Beluga Lentils / Broccoli Florets / Carrots / Cilantro / Mandarin Oranges / Sliced Almonds / Ginger Vinaigrette
GF DF V
More about Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
Item pic

 

SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House

8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whiskey Chicken Chopped Salad$15.25
Sacred Stave Whiskey glazed chicken | chopped greens | bacon | mixed cheese | hard boiled egg | tomato | onion straws | choice of dressing
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
La Ristra image

 

La Ristra

140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SW Chopped Salad$14.25
corn | cheese | black beans | tomatoes | green chiles | pine nuts | tortilla strips | homemade southwestern dressing | grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp
More about La Ristra
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Sophia's Kitchen

17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Wedge Salad$15.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, hardboiled egg, onions, bleu cheese crumbles & homemade bleu cheese dressing
GF Chopped Wedge Salad$15.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, hardboiled egg, onions, bleu cheese crumbles & homemade bleu cheese dressing
More about Sophia's Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Chandler

Beef Short Ribs

Cheese Pizza

French Fries

Paninis

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Ground Beef Tacos

Asian Salad

Shrimp Rolls

Map

More near Chandler to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1554 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston