Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chorizo burritos in Chandler

Go
Chandler restaurants
Toast

Chandler restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

Consumer pic

 

4949 S. Alma School Rd - Chandler

4949 s alma school rd, chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chorizo Burrito$15.99
More about 4949 S. Alma School Rd - Chandler
Consumer pic

 

Bottle & Bean

2577 W Queen Creek Rd Ste 100, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chorizo Burrito$12.00
More about Bottle & Bean

Browse other tasty dishes in Chandler

Sliders

Coconut Ice Cream

Calamari

Penne

Chilaquiles

Spinach Salad

Fettuccine Alfredo

Pad See

Map

More near Chandler to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (74 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (25 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1890 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (795 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston