Clams in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve clams

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Crust Simply Italian Chandler

10 N San Marcos Pl, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (1840 reviews)
Linguine White Clam Sauce+$21.00
More about Crust Simply Italian Chandler
PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Stone & Vine Urban Italian

1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (4846 reviews)
Zuppa di Clams$18.00
White wine garlic sauce
Linguini & Clams$25.00
Hard shell & baby clams in a white wine sauce
More about Stone & Vine Urban Italian
SUSHI • NOODLES • STEAKS

Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant

2051 W Warner Rd Ste 14, Chandler

Avg 4.6 (2156 reviews)
Sake Steamed Clams$13.00
Sake steamed asari clams in a white soy and dashi broth, served with green onion.
More about Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA

Sophia's Kitchen

17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
Zuppa di Clams$18.00
White wine garlic sauce. Served with artisan bread
GF Zuppa di Clams$18.00
White wine garlic sauce
Linguini & Clams$25.00
Hard shell & baby clams in a white wine garlic or red sauce
More about Sophia's Kitchen

