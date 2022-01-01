Clams in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve clams
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Crust Simply Italian Chandler
10 N San Marcos Pl, Chandler
|Linguine White Clam Sauce+
|$21.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Stone & Vine Urban Italian
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler
|Zuppa di Clams
|$18.00
White wine garlic sauce
|Linguini & Clams
|$25.00
Hard shell & baby clams in a white wine sauce
SUSHI • NOODLES • STEAKS
Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant
2051 W Warner Rd Ste 14, Chandler
|Sake Steamed Clams
|$13.00
Sake steamed asari clams in a white soy and dashi broth, served with green onion.