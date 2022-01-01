Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Chicken Fingers image

 

SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House

8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Fingers$12.75
country fried chicken | ale battered fries | Mr. Pineapple habañero bbq sauce
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Stone & Vine Urban Italian

1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (4846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Panini$16.00
Avocado spread, tomato, cucumber, red onion, arugula & herb dressing
More about Stone & Vine Urban Italian
Gai Tod (Crispy Chicken Bites) image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

2895 South Alma School Rd., Chandler

Avg 4.6 (3714 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gai Tod (Crispy Chicken Bites)$8.00
Crispy Thai chicken bites served with our signature sweet and sour sauce. (10 pcs)
Family Size Gai Tod (Crispy Chicken Bites)$14.00
Crispy Thai chicken bites served with our signature sweet and sour sauce. (16 pcs)
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Sophia's Kitchen

17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Panini$16.00
Avocado spread, tomato, cucumber, red onion, arugula & herb dressing on focaccia
More about Sophia's Kitchen
1fdda70e-15ea-4542-82cd-cfe80f0d26ef image

 

The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails

1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Platter$13.00
More about The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails

