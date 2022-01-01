Crispy chicken in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve crispy chicken
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler
|Crispy Chicken Fingers
|$12.75
country fried chicken | ale battered fries | Mr. Pineapple habañero bbq sauce
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Stone & Vine Urban Italian
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler
|Crispy Chicken Panini
|$16.00
Avocado spread, tomato, cucumber, red onion, arugula & herb dressing
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
2895 South Alma School Rd., Chandler
|Gai Tod (Crispy Chicken Bites)
|$8.00
Crispy Thai chicken bites served with our signature sweet and sour sauce. (10 pcs)
|Family Size Gai Tod (Crispy Chicken Bites)
|$14.00
Crispy Thai chicken bites served with our signature sweet and sour sauce. (16 pcs)
PIZZA • PASTA
Sophia's Kitchen
17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale
|Crispy Chicken Panini
|$16.00
Avocado spread, tomato, cucumber, red onion, arugula & herb dressing on focaccia