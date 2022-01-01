Drunken noodles in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve drunken noodles
Charm Thai Cuisine
11 W Boston St, Chandler
|Drunken Noodles (Pad Kee Mao)
|$14.00
Stir fried wide fresh rice noodle , yellow onion ,bell pepper ,broccoli ,light on bean sprout in basil leaves garlic sauce
|LUNCH - Drunken Noodles
|$12.00
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
2895 South Alma School Rd., Chandler
|Drunken Noodles
|$11.00
Rice noodles, bamboo shoots, carrots, zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom, basil with a chili garlic cooking sauce.