Egg rolls in Chandler

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Fat Willy's
4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler
|Southwest Egg Rolls
|$11.00
Fajita chicken mixed with cheddar jack cheese, corn, black beans, and Pico de Gallo and wrapped in a fried won ton. Served with Avocado Ranch.
La Ristra
140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler
|Santa Fe Egg Rolls
|$11.25
chicken | corn | black beans | spinach | cheese | jalapenos | southwest dressing
SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI
Rock Lobster
2475 W. Queen Creek, Chandler
|VEGGIE EGG ROLLS
|$9.00
SWEET THAI DIPPING SAUCE
The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler
|Egg Rolls
|$10.00
Choose your favorite:
SOUTHWEST
cajun chicken | black beans | pico de gallo cheddar jack cheese | chipotle ranch
KOREAN PORK BELLY
grilled pork belly | cilantro | sriracha aioli lemon-grass pickled cucumbers | wasabi crema
PESTO
grilled chicken | mozzarella | house made pesto alfredo sauce