Egg rolls in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve egg rolls

Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Egg Rolls$11.00
Fajita chicken mixed with cheddar jack cheese, corn, black beans, and Pico de Gallo and wrapped in a fried won ton. Served with Avocado Ranch.
More about Fat Willy's
La Ristra image

 

La Ristra

140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Santa Fe Egg Rolls$11.25
chicken | corn | black beans | spinach | cheese | jalapenos | southwest dressing
More about La Ristra
Rock Lobster image

SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI

Rock Lobster

2475 W. Queen Creek, Chandler

Avg 4.1 (1102 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
VEGGIE EGG ROLLS$9.00
SWEET THAI DIPPING SAUCE
More about Rock Lobster
The Parlay image

 

The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails

1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg Rolls$10.00
Choose your favorite:
SOUTHWEST
cajun chicken | black beans | pico de gallo cheddar jack cheese | chipotle ranch
KOREAN PORK BELLY
grilled pork belly | cilantro | sriracha aioli lemon-grass pickled cucumbers | wasabi crema
PESTO
grilled chicken | mozzarella | house made pesto alfredo sauce
More about The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails

