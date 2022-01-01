Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve eggplant parm

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Crust Simply Italian Chandler

10 N San Marcos Pl, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (1840 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baked Eggplant Parmigiana+$17.50
More about Crust Simply Italian Chandler
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Floridino's Pizza & Pasta

590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (9027 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parmigiana$12.49
Breaded eggplant, marinara, Mozzarella, choice of spaghetti or ziti. All pastas are served with famous bread sticks.
More about Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • PASTA

Sophia's Kitchen

17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Pan Eggplant Parmigiana$70.00
Italian classic topped with mozzarella
More about Sophia's Kitchen

