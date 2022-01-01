Enchiladas in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve enchiladas
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler
|Pork Enchiladas
|$15.25
pork carnitas | cotija | green chile cream sauce | pico de gallo | mixed cheese | rice | beans | add fried egg for no charge!
La Ristra
140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler
|Enchilada
|$4.99
|Kids Enchilada
|$6.50
|Shrimp & Calabacita Enchiladas
|$16.25
shrimp | corn tortillas | calabacitas | cheese | white green chile sauce | two sides