Enchiladas in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve enchiladas

TACOS

Someburros

5095 South Gilbert Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Delivery
Chicken Enchilada$4.25
More about Someburros
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House

8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Enchiladas$15.25
pork carnitas | cotija | green chile cream sauce | pico de gallo | mixed cheese | rice | beans | add fried egg for no charge!
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
La Ristra

140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchilada$4.99
Kids Enchilada$6.50
Shrimp & Calabacita Enchiladas$16.25
shrimp | corn tortillas | calabacitas | cheese | white green chile sauce | two sides
More about La Ristra
Some Burros

3461 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Delivery
Chicken Enchilada$4.25
More about Some Burros
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos N More Mexican Grill

1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (454 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Enchilada Salsa GREEN$2.50
Enchilada$2.50
Enchiladas Plate$9.99
Three cheese filled enchiladas topped with red or green sauce.
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill

