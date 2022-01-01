Fajitas in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve fajitas
PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
BKD's Backyard Joint
980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$11.00
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Fire Roasted Hatch Chile, Grilled Onions & Peppers, served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Add: Smoked Brisket, Smoked Pork,
Grilled Chicken Breast +4
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler
|Chicken Fajita Muffins (1/2 Dozen)
|$9.49
May Muffin of the Month: Seasoned grilled chicken, & tri colored bell peppers with mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa
|Chicken Fajita Muffins (Dozen)
|$17.49
May Muffin of the Month: Seasoned grilled chicken, & tri-colored bell peppers with mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Fat Willy's
4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler
|Tequila Lime Chicken Fajitas
|$14.00
La Ristra
140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler
|Fajitas
|$17.75
Mesquite marinated steak, chicken or shrimp. Served with flour tortillas and a side of sour cream and guacamole. Served w/ 2 sides of your choice
|Fajita Burrito
|$15.25
Your choice of meat wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla filled with fajita vegetables and cheese. Served with New Mexican red, green, or Christmas sauce.
|Two Meat Fajitas
|$19.75
Your choice of 2 meats: Mesquite marinated steak, chicken or shrimp. Served with flour tortillas and a side of sour cream and guacamole. Served w/ 2 sides