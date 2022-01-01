Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve fajitas

PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BKD's Backyard Joint

980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Quesadilla$11.00
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Fire Roasted Hatch Chile, Grilled Onions & Peppers, served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Add: Smoked Brisket, Smoked Pork,
Grilled Chicken Breast +4
More about BKD's Backyard Joint
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Floridino's Pizza & Pasta

590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (9027 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Muffins (1/2 Dozen)$9.49
May Muffin of the Month: Seasoned grilled chicken, & tri colored bell peppers with mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa
Chicken Fajita Muffins (Dozen)$17.49
May Muffin of the Month: Seasoned grilled chicken, & tri-colored bell peppers with mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa
More about Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tequila Lime Chicken Fajitas$14.00
More about Fat Willy's
La Ristra

140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajitas$17.75
Mesquite marinated steak, chicken or shrimp. Served with flour tortillas and a side of sour cream and guacamole. Served w/ 2 sides of your choice
Fajita Burrito$15.25
Your choice of meat wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla filled with fajita vegetables and cheese. Served with New Mexican red, green, or Christmas sauce.
Two Meat Fajitas$19.75
Your choice of 2 meats: Mesquite marinated steak, chicken or shrimp. Served with flour tortillas and a side of sour cream and guacamole. Served w/ 2 sides
More about La Ristra

