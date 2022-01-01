Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

 

Smokin Fins

900 North 54th Street, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish and Chips - Cod$16.00
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Arctic cod
More about Smokin Fins
9e2be1f4-74e5-4220-ac26-9fb63a7e03ad image

 

SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House

8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Anthony's Fish + Chips$15.25
HefeWeizen battered cod | ale battered fries | slaw | tartar
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
Fish & Chips image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Law Irish Pub

58 S San Marcos Pl, Chandler

Avg 4.1 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$15.75
Our Pub Battered Atlantic Cod Delicately fried and served with our Murphy’s chips or Pub fries
More about Murphy's Law Irish Pub
14969290-1e61-415e-a8e3-59420e362a5e image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pedal Haus Brewery

95 W Boston St, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$15.00
Lightly tempura battered and fried Atlantic cod fillets, tartar, lemon. Add an extra piece of fish for only $3
More about Pedal Haus Brewery
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish-n-Chip Basket$14.00
More about Fat Willy's
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Fish and Chips image

 

The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails

1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish and Chips$15.00
More about The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails

