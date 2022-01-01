Fish and chips in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve fish and chips
Smokin Fins
900 North 54th Street, Chandler
|Fish and Chips - Cod
|$16.00
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Arctic cod
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler
|Anthony's Fish + Chips
|$15.25
HefeWeizen battered cod | ale battered fries | slaw | tartar
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Law Irish Pub
58 S San Marcos Pl, Chandler
|Fish & Chips
|$15.75
Our Pub Battered Atlantic Cod Delicately fried and served with our Murphy’s chips or Pub fries
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pedal Haus Brewery
95 W Boston St, Chandler
|Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$15.00
Lightly tempura battered and fried Atlantic cod fillets, tartar, lemon. Add an extra piece of fish for only $3
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Fat Willy's
4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler
|Fish-n-Chip Basket
|$14.00
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.