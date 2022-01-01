Fish tacos in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve fish tacos
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler
|Fish Tacos
|$11.50
Pico de Gallo / Red Cabbage / Green Onions / Sriracha Aioli / Tomatillo Salsa Comes with your choice of any custom side.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Fat Willy's
4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
La Ristra
140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler
|Beer Battered Fish Tacos
|$15.50
flour tortillas | alaskan pollock | lettuce | pico | southwest sauce | two sides
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Baja Fish Tacos - Cod
|$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned cod, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
|Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp
|$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned shrimp, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.