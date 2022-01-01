Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

TACOS

Someburros

5095 South Gilbert Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Delivery
Fish Taco$3.75
More about Someburros
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery

2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler

Avg 4.6 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$11.50
Pico de Gallo / Red Cabbage / Green Onions / Sriracha Aioli / Tomatillo Salsa Comes with your choice of any custom side.
More about Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$13.00
More about Fat Willy's
La Ristra image

 

La Ristra

140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beer Battered Fish Tacos$15.50
flour tortillas | alaskan pollock | lettuce | pico | southwest sauce | two sides
More about La Ristra
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos - Cod$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned cod, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned shrimp, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

 

Some Burros

3461 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Delivery
Fish Taco$3.75
More about Some Burros
Tacos N More Mexican Grill image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos N More Mexican Grill

1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (454 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Fish Taco$3.50
Fried Fish Taco$3.50
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill

