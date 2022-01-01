Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Chandler

Go
Chandler restaurants
Toast

Chandler restaurants that serve garlic knots

Spicy Garlic Knots image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Crust Simply Italian Chandler

10 N San Marcos Pl, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (1840 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Garlic Knots+$9.50
Garlic Knots+$7.00
More about Crust Simply Italian Chandler
Garlic Knots image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Stone & Vine Urban Italian

1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (4846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Full Pan Garlic Knots$80.00
Homemade knots tossed in olive oil, garlic, parsley & Parmesan. Served with marinara
Garlic Knots$10.00
Olive oil, parsley, garlic & parmesan. Served with marinara
1/2 Pan Garlic Knots$40.00
Homemade knots tossed in olive oil, garlic, parsley & Parmesan. Served with marinara
More about Stone & Vine Urban Italian
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Knots$10.00
More about Fat Willy's
Garlic Knots image

PIZZA • PASTA

Sophia's Kitchen

17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Pan Garlic Knots$40.00
Homemade knots tossed in olive oil, garlic, parsley & Parmesan. Served with marinara
Garlic Knots$10.00
Tossed in olive oil, parsley, garlic & Parmesan. Served with marinara
Full Pan Garlic Knots$80.00
Homemade knots tossed in olive oil, garlic, parsley & Parmesan. Served with marinara
More about Sophia's Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Chandler

Wedge Salad

Beef Soup

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Caesar Salad

Vegetable Tempura

Pepper Steaks

Key Lime Pies

Cookies

Map

More near Chandler to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1554 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston