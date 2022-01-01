Grilled chicken salad in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
Murphy's Law Irish Pub
58 S San Marcos Pl, Chandler
|Seasonal Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.75
House mixed greens with seasonal fruit, toasted almonds, blue cheese crumbles and a tangy balsamic dressing, topped with perfectly seasoned chicken breast.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.