Huevos rancheros in Chandler

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos N More Mexican Grill - Chandler
1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler
|Huevos Rancheros Plate
|$9.99
Two fried eggs served upon lightly fried corn tortillas topped with tomato chili sauce and cheese served with a side of refried beans, spanish rice, and choice of corn or flour tortillas
The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler
|Huevos Rancheros
|$10.00