Huevos rancheros in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos N More Mexican Grill - Chandler

1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (454 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros Plate$9.99
Two fried eggs served upon lightly fried corn tortillas topped with tomato chili sauce and cheese served with a side of refried beans, spanish rice, and choice of corn or flour tortillas
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill - Chandler
The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails

1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$10.00
More about The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
La Fonda Mexican Restaurant - 2051 West Chandler Boulevard

2051 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Huevos Rancheros$12.95
Soft corn tortillas topped with two eggs, homemade green sauce and
cheese. Served with corn or flour tortillas.
More about La Fonda Mexican Restaurant - 2051 West Chandler Boulevard

