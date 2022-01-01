Hummus in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve hummus
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler
|Hummus
|$8.00
Housemade Pita Bread / Chickpea Hummus / Cornishons / Oven Dried Tomatoes / Pine Nuts / Pickles / EVOO / Smoked Paprika
GFO DF VO VEG
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler
|Cilantro Lime Hummus
|$9.75
classic beer bread | tortilla chips | carrots | celery | cucumbers | add grilled chicken for $5
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pedal Haus Brewery
95 W Boston St, Chandler
|Hummus
|$9.50
Marinated chickpeas, pine nuts, parsley, sliced cucumber, warm naan bread, olive oil, herbs
The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler
|Hummus
|$10.00
creamy poblano-infused hummus served with toasted pita bread, pickled & fresh veggies