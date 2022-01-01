Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Chandler

Go
Chandler restaurants
Toast

Chandler restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery

2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler

Avg 4.6 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus$8.00
Housemade Pita Bread / Chickpea Hummus / Cornishons / Oven Dried Tomatoes / Pine Nuts / Pickles / EVOO / Smoked Paprika
GFO DF VO VEG
More about Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House image

 

SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House

8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cilantro Lime Hummus$9.75
classic beer bread | tortilla chips | carrots | celery | cucumbers | add grilled chicken for $5
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
Pedal Haus Brewery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pedal Haus Brewery

95 W Boston St, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$9.50
Marinated chickpeas, pine nuts, parsley, sliced cucumber, warm naan bread, olive oil, herbs
More about Pedal Haus Brewery
Item pic

 

The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails

1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus$10.00
creamy poblano-infused hummus served with toasted pita bread, pickled & fresh veggies
More about The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza

4960 S Gilbert Rd Ste B10, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (2049 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$13.20
House made, with chickpeas, garlic, tahini and olive oil, your choice of crostini or fresh cut vegetables
More about ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Chandler

Chicken Salad

Chicken Pesto Pizza

Shrimp Tacos

Pies

Mahi Mahi

Miso Soup

Mac And Cheese

Short Ribs

Map

More near Chandler to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1554 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston