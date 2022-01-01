Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Karaage in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve karaage

Item pic

 

Pokitrition - Chandler

3235 West Ray Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Karaage$9.00
3.5oz
More about Pokitrition - Chandler
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES • STEAKS

Shimogamo

2051 W Warner Rd Ste 14, Chandler

Avg 4.6 (2156 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Karaage$10.00
Deep-fried chicken thigh served with garlic onion sauce and gree onion.
More about Shimogamo

