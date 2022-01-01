Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Karaage in
Chandler
/
Chandler
/
Karaage
Chandler restaurants that serve karaage
Pokitrition - Chandler
3235 West Ray Road, Chandler
No reviews yet
Chicken Karaage
$9.00
3.5oz
More about Pokitrition - Chandler
SUSHI • NOODLES • STEAKS
Shimogamo
2051 W Warner Rd Ste 14, Chandler
Avg 4.6
(2156 reviews)
Chicken Karaage
$10.00
Deep-fried chicken thigh served with garlic onion sauce and gree onion.
More about Shimogamo
Browse other tasty dishes in Chandler
Salmon
Eggplant Parm
Chef Salad
Garlic Bread
Pudding
Tiramisu
Chicken Nuggets
Cake
More near Chandler to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Scottsdale
Avg 4.4
(136 restaurants)
Tempe
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Gilbert
Avg 4.3
(93 restaurants)
Mesa
Avg 4.1
(70 restaurants)
Queen Creek
Avg 4
(12 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Maricopa
No reviews yet
Apache Junction
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(21 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(606 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1843 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(378 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(782 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston