Lasagna in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve lasagna

Item pic

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices

4040 W Ray Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.2 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna$17.99
Meatballs - Sausage - Ricotta - Parmesan Cheese
More about Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Crust Simply Italian Chandler

10 N San Marcos Pl, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (1840 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Meat Lasagna+$19.00
More about Crust Simply Italian Chandler
Lazy Lasagna image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Stone & Vine Urban Italian

1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (4846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lazy Lasagna$22.00
Pappardelle, bolognese, ricotta, herbed panko crumbs & cracked pepper
1/2 Pan Traditional Lasagna$90.00
Pasta layered with bolognese sauce, ricotta cheese & mozzarella topped with marinara
GF Lazy Lasagna$25.00
GF pasta, bolognese, ricotta & cracked pepper
More about Stone & Vine Urban Italian
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Floridino's Pizza & Pasta

590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (9027 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$72.00
Veggie Lasagna$12.49
Lasagna noodles, sauteed spinach, mushrooms, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, marinara. All pastas are served with famous bread sticks.
Baked Lasagna$12.49
Lasagna noodles, ground beef, Italian sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, marinara. All pastas are served with famous bread sticks.
More about Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
Lazy Lasagna image

PIZZA • PASTA

Sophia's Kitchen

17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Lazy Lasagna$25.00
Bolognese, ricotta & cracked pepper tossed with gluten free pasta
Lazy Lasagna$23.00
Parpadelle, Bolognese, ricotta, herbed panko crumbs & cracked pepper
More about Sophia's Kitchen
ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza

4960 S Gilbert Rd Ste B10, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (2049 reviews)
Takeout
ToScany's Lasagna$18.70
Cheese stuffed lasagna layered with sausage and meatballs, topped with housemade marinara, mozzarella, basil and romano cheese
More about ToScany's Coal Oven Pizza

