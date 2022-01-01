Lasagna in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve lasagna
Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices
4040 W Ray Rd, Chandler
|Lasagna
|$17.99
Meatballs - Sausage - Ricotta - Parmesan Cheese
Crust Simply Italian Chandler
10 N San Marcos Pl, Chandler
|Meat Lasagna+
|$19.00
Stone & Vine Urban Italian
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler
|Lazy Lasagna
|$22.00
Pappardelle, bolognese, ricotta, herbed panko crumbs & cracked pepper
|1/2 Pan Traditional Lasagna
|$90.00
Pasta layered with bolognese sauce, ricotta cheese & mozzarella topped with marinara
|GF Lazy Lasagna
|$25.00
GF pasta, bolognese, ricotta & cracked pepper
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler
|Lasagna
|$72.00
|Veggie Lasagna
|$12.49
Lasagna noodles, sauteed spinach, mushrooms, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, marinara. All pastas are served with famous bread sticks.
|Baked Lasagna
|$12.49
Lasagna noodles, ground beef, Italian sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan, marinara. All pastas are served with famous bread sticks.
Sophia's Kitchen
17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale
|GF Lazy Lasagna
|$25.00
Bolognese, ricotta & cracked pepper tossed with gluten free pasta
|Lazy Lasagna
|$23.00
Parpadelle, Bolognese, ricotta, herbed panko crumbs & cracked pepper