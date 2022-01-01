Mac and cheese in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Chompie's - Chandler
Chompie's - Chandler
3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$6.49
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese. Includes choice of: French Fries – Sweet Potato Fries – Fresh Fruit Salad – Carrot Sticks & Ranch Dressing
More about Smokin Fins
Smokin Fins
900 North 54th Street, Chandler
|Kid's Mac n Cheese
|$6.00
|Lobster Mac and Cheese
|$24.00
lobster meat, four-cheese cream, cavatappi, buttered panko, bacon bits, green onion
More about Crust Simply Italian Chandler
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Crust Simply Italian Chandler
10 N San Marcos Pl, Chandler
|Mac N' Cheese+
|$11.00
More about Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler
|Mac N' Cheese
|$6.00
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler
|Pub Mac + Cheese
|$5.00
|Kid's Mac + Cheese
|$7.00
pasta shells | cheese sauce
More about Stone & Vine Urban Italian
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Stone & Vine Urban Italian
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
More about BKD's Backyard Joint
PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
BKD's Backyard Joint
980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler
|Brisket Mac "N" Cheese
|$16.00
Hickory/Cherry Smoked Brisket, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Gouda Cheese, Crispy Onions, Cavatappi and Hatch Chile
More about Pedal Haus Brewery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pedal Haus Brewery
95 W Boston St, Chandler
|Haus Mac 'N' Cheese
|$12.00
white cheddar, beer cheese, cavatappi pasta, herbs
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
side portion of Haus Mac 'N' Cheese
|Haus Mac 'n' Cheese *Vegan
|$12.00
Haus made vegan beer cheese, vegan cheddar, cavatappi pasta,
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches
Even Stevens Sandwiches
11 W Boston Ave, Chandler
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$4.95
Elbow macaroni, creamy cheddar cheese sauce
More about Fat Willy's
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Fat Willy's
4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$5.00
More about Rock Lobster
SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI
Rock Lobster
2475 W. Queen Creek, Chandler
|Kids Mac n Cheese
|$5.50
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Spicy Sausage Mac and Cheese
|$16.95
Cavatappi pasta sautéed with Parmesan cream sauce, spicy Italian sausage, red pepper, Swiss, and cheddar & jack cheeses. Topped with breadcrumbs and baked till golden brown.
|Southern Fried Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$17.95
Cheddar, Jack, Swiss and Parmesan cheese, cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs topped with jalapeño buttermilk fried chicken and garnished with spicy peppers.
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.95
Made to order creamy, 5 cheese blend Mac & Cheese, made with red bell peppers and topped with cheddar & jack cheeses, breadcrumbs and a Lil’ Mamas sliced pepper.
More about Sophia's Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA
Sophia's Kitchen
17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$9.00