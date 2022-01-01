Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Toast

Chandler restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Stone & Vine Urban Italian

1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (4846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Mahi Wrap$15.00
Pepper jack cheese, jalapeño ranch & coleslaw
More about Stone & Vine Urban Italian
La Ristra image

 

La Ristra

140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mahi Mahi Tacos$16.25
soft corn tortillas | herb rubbed mahi | aioli | guacamole | house slaw | pico de gallo | corn tortilla | two sides
More about La Ristra
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Sophia's Kitchen

17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Mahi Fra Diavolo$29.00
Pan seared blackened Mahi Mahi in a spicy marinara sauce. Served with gluten free pasta
Blackened Mahi Wrap$15.00
Whole wheat tortilla, pan seared blackened mahi, pepper jack cheese, jalapeño ranch & coleslaw
Mahi Fra Diavolo$28.00
Blackened Mahi in a spicy marinara.
Served with linguini
More about Sophia's Kitchen

