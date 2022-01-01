Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mango sticky rice in
Chandler
/
Chandler
/
Mango Sticky Rice
Chandler restaurants that serve mango sticky rice
Charm Thai Cuisine
11 W Boston St, Chandler
Avg 4.3
(1096 reviews)
White Sticky Rice with Mango
$9.00
Purple Sticky Rice with Mango
$9.00
Thai Basil Chandler
4929 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler
Avg 4.2
(404 reviews)
Purple Sticky Rice With Mango
$8.00
