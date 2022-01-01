Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango sticky rice in Chandler

Go
Chandler restaurants
Toast

Chandler restaurants that serve mango sticky rice

Charm Thai Cuisine image

 

Charm Thai Cuisine

11 W Boston St, Chandler

Avg 4.3 (1096 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Sticky Rice with Mango$9.00
Purple Sticky Rice with Mango$9.00
More about Charm Thai Cuisine
Thai Basil Chandler image

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Basil Chandler

4929 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler

Avg 4.2 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Purple Sticky Rice With Mango$8.00
More about Thai Basil Chandler

Browse other tasty dishes in Chandler

Eel

Chicken Satay

Chicken Pesto Pizza

Coconut Ice Cream

Shrimp Scampi

Reuben

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Chandler to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (83 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1638 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (701 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston