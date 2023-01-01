Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve muffins

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Floridino's Pizza & Pasta - Floridino's

590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (9027 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Original Muffins (Dozen)$14.49
Ham, ground beef, sausage, mozzarella served with marinara sauce
Grilled Cheese Muffins (1/2 Dozen)$9.29
December Muffin of the Month- Mozzarella, Cheddar, & Gouda cheeses make the ultimate grilled cheese muffin. Served with a side of Tomato Bisque Soup
Beer Brat Muffins (1/2 Dozen)$9.79
October Muffin of the Month: Sliced beer brats, red peppers, onion and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of mustard cream sauce
More about Floridino's Pizza & Pasta - Floridino's
Bottle & Bean

2577 W Queen Creek Rd Ste 100, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Muffin$4.00
More about Bottle & Bean

