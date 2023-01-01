Muffins in Chandler
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta - Floridino's
590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler
|Original Muffins (Dozen)
|$14.49
Ham, ground beef, sausage, mozzarella served with marinara sauce
|Grilled Cheese Muffins (1/2 Dozen)
|$9.29
December Muffin of the Month- Mozzarella, Cheddar, & Gouda cheeses make the ultimate grilled cheese muffin. Served with a side of Tomato Bisque Soup
|Beer Brat Muffins (1/2 Dozen)
|$9.79
October Muffin of the Month: Sliced beer brats, red peppers, onion and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of mustard cream sauce