Mushroom burgers in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler
|Mushroom + Gouda Burger
|$14.75
smoked gouda | Gordo Stout braised
mushrooms | roasted garlic aioli | lettuce | tomato | red onion | brioche bun
More about HobNob
HobNob
7200 W CHANDLER BLVD Suite 14, CHANDLER
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$12.45
Covered in grilled mushrooms and onions, topped with melted Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato.