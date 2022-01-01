Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

a5b5b01e-1f45-4ea6-ba60-2bf155ff3278 image

 

SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House

8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom + Gouda Burger$14.75
smoked gouda | Gordo Stout braised
mushrooms | roasted garlic aioli | lettuce | tomato | red onion | brioche bun
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
HobNob image

 

HobNob

7200 W CHANDLER BLVD Suite 14, CHANDLER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$12.45
Covered in grilled mushrooms and onions, topped with melted Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato.
More about HobNob
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.00
More about Fat Willy's

