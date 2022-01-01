Nachos in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve nachos
Patent 139 Brewing Co.
1949 W Ray Rd. Suite 11, chandler
|BBQ Nachos
|$14.00
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler
|Smokehouse Nachos
|$10.50
Kettle Chips • Whiskey Cheese Sauce • Mixed Cheese • Jalapeños • Pico de Gallo • Sour Cream
Add Smoked PorkCarnitas for $4½
|Brewhouse Nachos
|$10.50
tortilla chips | Sunspot beer cheese | black beans | mixed cheese | jalapeños | pico de gallo | green onions | sour cream | add shredded chicken or pork carnitas for $4.50
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Law Irish Pub
58 S San Marcos Pl, Chandler
|Irish Nachos for One
|$12.50
Single serving of Murphy’s pub chips loaded with Murphy’s cheese sauce, corned beef, with a sprinkle of green onions served on a skillet.
PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
BKD's Backyard Joint
980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler
|Loaded Brisket Nachos
|$16.00
Hickory/Cherry Smoked Brisket, Warm Tortilla Chips, Roasted Corn Pico, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Beer Cheese Sauce, Charro Beans, Sour Cream and Cotija Cheese
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pedal Haus Brewery
95 W Boston St, Chandler
|Piled High Nachos *Vegan
|$12.00
Haus vegan cheese sauce, grilled corn, black beans, fresh jalapenos, radish, cilantro. Add a side of Haus Guacamole for $3
|Piled High Nachos
|$13.00
queso, pico de gallo, grilled corn, black beans, fresh jalapenos, sour cream, radish, cilantro
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Fat Willy's
4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler
|Carne Asada Waffle Nachos
|$13.00
La Ristra
140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler
|Nachos
|$12.75
Blue corn chips | queso | pico de gallo | black beans | green chiles | sour cream | guacamole | choice of meat
|Stacked Nachos
|$11.50
BURRITOS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS
Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders
241 S Oregon St, Chandler
|Ghett'Yo Nachos
|$10.50