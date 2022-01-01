Nachos in Chandler

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

TACOS

Someburros

5095 South Gilbert Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Delivery
Nachos$6.55
More about Someburros
Patent 139 brewing co. image

 

Patent 139 Brewing Co.

1949 W Ray Rd. Suite 11, chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BBQ Nachos$14.00
More about Patent 139 Brewing Co.
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House image

 

SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House

8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smokehouse Nachos$10.50
Kettle Chips • Whiskey Cheese Sauce • Mixed Cheese • Jalapeños • Pico de Gallo • Sour Cream
Add Smoked PorkCarnitas for $4½
Brewhouse Nachos$10.50
tortilla chips | Sunspot beer cheese | black beans | mixed cheese | jalapeños | pico de gallo | green onions | sour cream | add shredded chicken or pork carnitas for $4.50
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Law Irish Pub

58 S San Marcos Pl, Chandler

Avg 4.1 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Irish Nachos for One$12.50
Single serving of Murphy’s pub chips loaded with Murphy’s cheese sauce, corned beef, with a sprinkle of green onions served on a skillet.
More about Murphy's Law Irish Pub
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BKD's Backyard Joint

980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Brisket Nachos$16.00
Hickory/Cherry Smoked Brisket, Warm Tortilla Chips, Roasted Corn Pico, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Beer Cheese Sauce, Charro Beans, Sour Cream and Cotija Cheese
More about BKD's Backyard Joint
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pedal Haus Brewery

95 W Boston St, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Piled High Nachos *Vegan$12.00
Haus vegan cheese sauce, grilled corn, black beans, fresh jalapenos, radish, cilantro. Add a side of Haus Guacamole for $3
Piled High Nachos$13.00
queso, pico de gallo, grilled corn, black beans, fresh jalapenos, sour cream, radish, cilantro
More about Pedal Haus Brewery
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Waffle Nachos$13.00
More about Fat Willy's
La Ristra image

 

La Ristra

140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$12.75
Blue corn chips | queso | pico de gallo | black beans | green chiles | sour cream | guacamole | choice of meat
Stacked Nachos$11.50
More about La Ristra
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders

241 S Oregon St, Chandler

Avg 4.3 (2459 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ghett'Yo Nachos$10.50
More about Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders
Nachos image

 

Some Burros

3461 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Delivery
Nachos$6.55
More about Some Burros
Tacos N More Mexican Grill image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos N More Mexican Grill

1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (454 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Nachos$9.99
Kids Cheddar Nachos$4.50
Side 2 Oz Nacho Cheese$0.55
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill

