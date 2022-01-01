Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve pancakes

Chompie's - Chandler

3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler

Grandma Sarah's Potato Pancakes$11.99
Hand-grated and crispy latkes! Includes three jumbo pancakes served with sour cream and applesauce.
Kid Pancake$5.99
Happy Mouse Pancake - Served with choice of bacon or turkey sausage
Buttermilk Pancakes$9.99
Traditional buttermilk pancakes made from our house scratch recipe
Over Easy

140 N Arizona Ave, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (1143 reviews)
(2) Protein Pancake$8.00
Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup
Kids M&M Pancakes$6.00
2 fluffy buttermilk M&M pancakes with butter and syrup
(1) Protein Pancake$4.00
Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup
Tacos N More Mexican Grill

1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (454 reviews)
Pancake Plate$7.59
Three fluffy pancakes served with a side of Bacon or Sausage.
