Pancakes in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve pancakes
Chompie's - Chandler
3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Grandma Sarah's Potato Pancakes
|$11.99
Hand-grated and crispy latkes! Includes three jumbo pancakes served with sour cream and applesauce.
|Kid Pancake
|$5.99
Happy Mouse Pancake - Served with choice of bacon or turkey sausage
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$9.99
Traditional buttermilk pancakes made from our house scratch recipe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
140 N Arizona Ave, Chandler
|(2) Protein Pancake
|$8.00
Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup
|Kids M&M Pancakes
|$6.00
2 fluffy buttermilk M&M pancakes with butter and syrup
|(1) Protein Pancake
|$4.00
Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup