Paninis in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve paninis

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Stone & Vine Urban Italian

1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (4846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon BLT Panini$16.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & salmon with dill aioli
Parmigiana Panini$15.00
Mozzarella, arugula & marinara. Choice of eggplant, chicken or meatball
GF Salmon BLT Panini$17.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & salmon with dill aioli
More about Stone & Vine Urban Italian
PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BKD's Backyard Joint

980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Turkey Panini$17.00
Smoked Turkey Breast, White Cheddar, Spinach, Applewood
Bacon, Bourbon Chili Maple Glaze on Sliced Brioche
More about BKD's Backyard Joint
PIZZA • PASTA

Sophia's Kitchen

17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Panini$16.00
Avocado spread, tomato, cucumber, red onion, arugula & herb dressing on focaccia
Italian Panini$16.00
Soppressata, mortadella, Genoa salami, spicy salami, prosciutto di Parma, provolone, arugula & Italian dressing
Turkey & Brie Panini$16.00
Apples, arugula & fig jam on focaccia
More about Sophia's Kitchen
The Living Room - Chandler

2475 W. Queen Creek Suite 9, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARDEN PANINI$16.00
ITALIAN PANINI$16.00
More about The Living Room - Chandler

