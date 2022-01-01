Paninis in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve paninis
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Stone & Vine Urban Italian
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler
|Salmon BLT Panini
|$16.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & salmon with dill aioli
|Parmigiana Panini
|$15.00
Mozzarella, arugula & marinara. Choice of eggplant, chicken or meatball
|GF Salmon BLT Panini
|$17.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & salmon with dill aioli
PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
BKD's Backyard Joint
980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler
|Smoked Turkey Panini
|$17.00
Smoked Turkey Breast, White Cheddar, Spinach, Applewood
Bacon, Bourbon Chili Maple Glaze on Sliced Brioche
PIZZA • PASTA
Sophia's Kitchen
17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale
|Crispy Chicken Panini
|$16.00
Avocado spread, tomato, cucumber, red onion, arugula & herb dressing on focaccia
|Italian Panini
|$16.00
Soppressata, mortadella, Genoa salami, spicy salami, prosciutto di Parma, provolone, arugula & Italian dressing
|Turkey & Brie Panini
|$16.00
Apples, arugula & fig jam on focaccia