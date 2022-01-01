Pineapple fried rice in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
Charm Thai Cuisine
11 W Boston St, Chandler
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.00
inspired by yellow curry flavors,stir fried with egg ,Pineapple ,raisins,yellow onion broccoli carrot roasted cashews.
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
2895 South Alma School Rd., Chandler
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.00
Rice, pineapple, egg, yellow onions and your choice of protein stir fried with our special cooking sauce topped with scallions.