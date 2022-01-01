Pretzels in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve pretzels
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler
|Soft Pub Pretzels (2)
|$11.50
salt | SunSpot beer cheese | Epicenter Amber beer mustard
|Pub Pretzel (1)
|$8.25
salt | SunSpot beer cheese | Epicenter Amber beer mustard
More about Murphy's Law Irish Pub
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Law Irish Pub
58 S San Marcos Pl, Chandler
|Pub Pretzels
|$12.50
Murphy’s Bavarian Style Pub Pretzel served with Grain Mustard and Murphy’s cheese sauce.
More about Pedal Haus Brewery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pedal Haus Brewery
95 W Boston St, Chandler
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$10.00
Large warm pretzel, maple butter, & haus mustard. Add a side of Biere Blanche Beer Cheese for only $2
|Bavarian Pretzel *Vegan
|$10.00
Large warm pretzel, haus mustard, add vegan beer cheese for $2
More about Fat Willy's
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Fat Willy's
4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.00
Warm pieces of pretzel dough baked to a golden brown and lightly salted. Served with our beer queso.
|Kids Pretzel Bites
|$5.00
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Oven Baked Soft Pretzel
|$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
More about The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler
|Baked Pretzels w/ Cheese Fondue
|$11.00
two jumbo baked pretzel rolls served with a red dragon cheddar & fontina fondue