Pretzels in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve pretzels

1eaf9a69-630b-404e-8d2b-3cecdf8eb9da image

 

SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House

8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Pub Pretzels (2)$11.50
salt | SunSpot beer cheese | Epicenter Amber beer mustard
Pub Pretzel (1)$8.25
salt | SunSpot beer cheese | Epicenter Amber beer mustard
e80d78bd-149c-432e-99c3-f4d06ed0e576 image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Law Irish Pub

58 S San Marcos Pl, Chandler

Avg 4.1 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pub Pretzels$12.50
Murphy’s Bavarian Style Pub Pretzel served with Grain Mustard and Murphy’s cheese sauce.
HobNob image

 

HobNob

7200 W CHANDLER BLVD Suite 14, CHANDLER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pretzel Bites$6.45
Bavarian Pretzel image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pedal Haus Brewery

95 W Boston St, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
Large warm pretzel, maple butter, & haus mustard. Add a side of Biere Blanche Beer Cheese for only $2
Bavarian Pretzel *Vegan$10.00
Large warm pretzel, haus mustard, add vegan beer cheese for $2
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Sticks$9.00
Warm pieces of pretzel dough baked to a golden brown and lightly salted. Served with our beer queso.
Kids Pretzel Bites$5.00
Oven Baked Soft Pretzel image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oven Baked Soft Pretzel$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
The Parlay image

 

The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails

1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baked Pretzels w/ Cheese Fondue$11.00
two jumbo baked pretzel rolls served with a red dragon cheddar & fontina fondue
The Living Room - Chandler image

 

The Living Room - Chandler

2475 W. Queen Creek Suite 9, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
PRETZEL$14.00
