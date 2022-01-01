Quesadillas in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve quesadillas
TACOS
Someburros
5095 South Gilbert Road, Chandler
|Pollo Asado Quesadilla
|$7.25
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.25
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler
|Grilled Quesadilla
|$8.25
flour tortilla | mixed cheese | fire roasted salsa | sour cream | add shredded chicken or pork carnitas for $4.50
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
three flour tortillas | mixed cheese
PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
BKD's Backyard Joint
980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$11.00
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Fire Roasted Hatch Chile, Grilled Onions & Peppers, served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Add: Smoked Brisket, Smoked Pork,
Grilled Chicken Breast +4
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Fat Willy's
4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler
|Quesadillas
|$10.00
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.00
|Quesadilla Burger
|$13.50
La Ristra
140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler
|Quesadilla
|$13.25
cheese | tomatoes | onions | black beans | sour cream | guacamole | choice of meat
BURRITOS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS
Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders
241 S Oregon St, Chandler
|Quesadilla
|$9.50
|Quesadilla
|$9.50
Some Burros
3461 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Pollo Asado Quesadilla
|$7.25
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.25
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos N More Mexican Grill
1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler
|Quesadilla
|$7.99
Warm flour tortilla folded in half, filled with cheese and served with a side of sour cream and guacamole
|Kids Quesadilla
|$3.99
The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler
|KIDS Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00