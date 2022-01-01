Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve quesadillas

TACOS

Someburros

5095 South Gilbert Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Delivery
Pollo Asado Quesadilla$7.25
Cheese Quesadilla$5.25
More about Someburros
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House

8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Quesadilla$8.25
flour tortilla | mixed cheese | fire roasted salsa | sour cream | add shredded chicken or pork carnitas for $4.50
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
three flour tortillas | mixed cheese
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BKD's Backyard Joint

980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Quesadilla$11.00
Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Fire Roasted Hatch Chile, Grilled Onions & Peppers, served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Add: Smoked Brisket, Smoked Pork,
Grilled Chicken Breast +4
More about BKD's Backyard Joint
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadillas$10.00
Kids Quesadilla$5.00
Quesadilla Burger$13.50
More about Fat Willy's
La Ristra

140 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$13.25
cheese | tomatoes | onions | black beans | sour cream | guacamole | choice of meat
More about La Ristra
BURRITOS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders

241 S Oregon St, Chandler

Avg 4.3 (2459 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$9.50
Quesadilla$9.50
More about Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders
Some Burros

3461 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Delivery
Pollo Asado Quesadilla$7.25
Cheese Quesadilla$5.25
More about Some Burros
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos N More Mexican Grill

1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (454 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$7.99
Warm flour tortilla folded in half, filled with cheese and served with a side of sour cream and guacamole
Kids Quesadilla$3.99
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill
The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails

1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KIDS Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
More about The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails
La Fonda Mexican Restaurant

2051 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Quesadilla$11.95
Folded with shredded beef or chicken.
More about La Fonda Mexican Restaurant

