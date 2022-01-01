Risotto in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve risotto
More about Stone & Vine Urban Italian
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Stone & Vine Urban Italian
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler
|Full Pan Parmesan Risotto
|$90.00
Creamy Parmesan cheese risotto
|1/2 Pan Mushroom Risotto
|$55.00
Roasted crimini, portobello & shiitake mushrooms, garlic, shallots & truffle oil
|Side - Parmesan Risotto
|$10.00
More about Sophia's Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA
Sophia's Kitchen
17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale
|Side - Parmesan Risotto
|$7.50