Risotto in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve risotto

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Stone & Vine Urban Italian

1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (4846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Full Pan Parmesan Risotto$90.00
Creamy Parmesan cheese risotto
1/2 Pan Mushroom Risotto$55.00
Roasted crimini, portobello & shiitake mushrooms, garlic, shallots & truffle oil
Side - Parmesan Risotto$10.00
Sophia's Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA

Sophia's Kitchen

17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side - Parmesan Risotto$7.50
The Parlay image

 

The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails

1245 S. Price Rd. #1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mushroom + Balsamic Risotto$16.00
