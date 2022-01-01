Shrimp scampi in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
More about Crust Simply Italian Chandler
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Crust Simply Italian Chandler
10 N San Marcos Pl, Chandler
|Shrimp Scampi pasta+
|$23.00
More about Stone & Vine Urban Italian
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Stone & Vine Urban Italian
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler
|GF Shrimp Scampi
|$24.00
GF pasta, garlic, lemon, Roma tomatoes, capers & basil in a white wine sauce
|Shrimp Scampi
|$21.00
Tomatoes & capers in a white wine sauce with tagliatelle
More about Sophia's Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA
Sophia's Kitchen
17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale
|1/2 Pan Shrimp Scampi App
|$90.00
White wine sauce topped with tomatoes & capers
|GF Shrimp Scampi Pasta
|$23.00
Tomatoes & capers in a white wine sauce with sautéed shrimp over gluten free pasta
|GF Shrimp Scampi App
|$16.00
White wine sauce topped with tomatoes & capers