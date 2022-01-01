Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Crust Simply Italian Chandler

10 N San Marcos Pl, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (1840 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Scampi pasta+$23.00
More about Crust Simply Italian Chandler
PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Stone & Vine Urban Italian

1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (4846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Shrimp Scampi$24.00
GF pasta, garlic, lemon, Roma tomatoes, capers & basil in a white wine sauce
Shrimp Scampi$21.00
Tomatoes & capers in a white wine sauce with tagliatelle
More about Stone & Vine Urban Italian
PIZZA • PASTA

Sophia's Kitchen

17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Pan Shrimp Scampi App$90.00
White wine sauce topped with tomatoes & capers
GF Shrimp Scampi Pasta$23.00
Tomatoes & capers in a white wine sauce with sautéed shrimp over gluten free pasta
GF Shrimp Scampi App$16.00
White wine sauce topped with tomatoes & capers
More about Sophia's Kitchen

