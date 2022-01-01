Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery

2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler

Avg 4.6 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wild-Caught Shrimp Tacos$12.50
Blackened Wild-Caught Shrimp / Purple Cabbage / Green Onion / Jalepeno Slaw / Mango Salsa. Comes with your choice of any side.
More about Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
Item pic

 

SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House

8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Shrimp Tacos$13.25
2 flour tortillas | baja style shrimp | pico de gallo | shredded cabbage | chile lime mayo
More about SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Stone & Vine Urban Italian

1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (4846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$10.00
Spicy shrimp topped with diced mango, garlic cilantro lime slaw & cotija cheese
More about Stone & Vine Urban Italian
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned shrimp, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Tacos N More Mexican Grill image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos N More Mexican Grill

1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (454 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.50
Fried Shrimp Taco$3.50
More about Tacos N More Mexican Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Sophia's Kitchen

17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$11.00
Spicy shrimp topped with diced mango, garlic cilantro lime slaw & cotija cheese on corn tortillas
More about Sophia's Kitchen

