Shrimp tacos in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery
2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler
|Wild-Caught Shrimp Tacos
|$12.50
Blackened Wild-Caught Shrimp / Purple Cabbage / Green Onion / Jalepeno Slaw / Mango Salsa. Comes with your choice of any side.
SanTan BrewPub | Spirit House
8 S San Marcos Pl., Chandler
|Baja Shrimp Tacos
|$13.25
2 flour tortillas | baja style shrimp | pico de gallo | shredded cabbage | chile lime mayo
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Stone & Vine Urban Italian
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler
|Shrimp Tacos
|$10.00
Spicy shrimp topped with diced mango, garlic cilantro lime slaw & cotija cheese
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp
|$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned shrimp, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos N More Mexican Grill
1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$3.50
|Fried Shrimp Taco
|$3.50