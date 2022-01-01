Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve sliders

Breakfast Sliders image

 

Chompie's - Chandler

3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chompie's Breakfast Sliders$11.99
Two (2) mini Challah rolls each filled with a potato pancake, turkey sausage patty, fried egg, and American cheese. Includes side of country gravy. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns.
Sheila's Turkey Sliders$15.29
Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with roasted turkey breast, turkey gravy, mini potato pancakes, Havarti cheese, and cranberry sauce. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Don's Western Sliders$15.79
Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with lean BBQ brisket, Cheddar cheese, and awesome crispy onion strings. Served with a side of BBQ sauce. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Bourbon Jacks American Tavern image

 

Bourbon Jacks American Tavern

11 W Boston St Suite 1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffle Sliders$16.50
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BKD's Backyard Joint

980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tri Slider Flight$18.00
Hatch BBQ Pork Slider – Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Fried
Onion Strings on Sliced Noble Brioche Bun
• Buffalo Chicken Slider – Fried Chicken, Pepper–Jack
Cheese, Sweet Butter Pickle, Ancho Slaw on a Sliced
• Noble Brioche Bun,
• Ground Brisket Slider – House Patty, Caramelized Onion,
Smoked Cheddar, Chipotle Sauce, Fried Onion Strings
on a Sliced Noble Brioche Bun
Taco & Slider Combo image

BURRITOS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders

241 S Oregon St, Chandler

Avg 4.3 (2459 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco & Slider Combo$19.38
Shredded BBQ Pork Slider$4.25
Portobello Mushroom Slider$4.25
Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders$12.95
Jalapeños buttermilk marinated chicken double coated with spicy seasoned flour. Served on a toasted slider buns spread with chipotle aioli, topped with Napa slaw tossed with Sweet Chipotle dressing.
Sliders Grilled Burger$12.95
Three burger patties grilled with TL seasoning and prepared medium well. Served on toasted slider buns with melted cheddar cheese, burger sauce, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and pickle chips.
The Living Room - Chandler image

 

The Living Room - Chandler

2475 W. Queen Creek Suite 9, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
PRIME RIB SLIDERS$18.00
