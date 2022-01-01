Sliders in Chandler
More about Chompie's - Chandler
Chompie's - Chandler
3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Chompie's Breakfast Sliders
|$11.99
Two (2) mini Challah rolls each filled with a potato pancake, turkey sausage patty, fried egg, and American cheese. Includes side of country gravy. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns.
|Sheila's Turkey Sliders
|$15.29
Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with roasted turkey breast, turkey gravy, mini potato pancakes, Havarti cheese, and cranberry sauce. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
|Don's Western Sliders
|$15.79
Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with lean BBQ brisket, Cheddar cheese, and awesome crispy onion strings. Served with a side of BBQ sauce. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
More about Bourbon Jacks American Tavern
Bourbon Jacks American Tavern
11 W Boston St Suite 1, Chandler
|Chicken & Waffle Sliders
|$16.50
More about BKD's Backyard Joint
PIZZA • TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
BKD's Backyard Joint
980 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 5, Chandler
|Tri Slider Flight
|$18.00
Hatch BBQ Pork Slider – Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Fried
Onion Strings on Sliced Noble Brioche Bun
• Buffalo Chicken Slider – Fried Chicken, Pepper–Jack
Cheese, Sweet Butter Pickle, Ancho Slaw on a Sliced
• Noble Brioche Bun,
• Ground Brisket Slider – House Patty, Caramelized Onion,
Smoked Cheddar, Chipotle Sauce, Fried Onion Strings
on a Sliced Noble Brioche Bun
More about Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders
BURRITOS • TACOS • HAMBURGERS
Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders
241 S Oregon St, Chandler
|Taco & Slider Combo
|$19.38
|Shredded BBQ Pork Slider
|$4.25
|Portobello Mushroom Slider
|$4.25
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
3077 W. Frye Road, Chandler
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders
|$12.95
Jalapeños buttermilk marinated chicken double coated with spicy seasoned flour. Served on a toasted slider buns spread with chipotle aioli, topped with Napa slaw tossed with Sweet Chipotle dressing.
|Sliders Grilled Burger
|$12.95
Three burger patties grilled with TL seasoning and prepared medium well. Served on toasted slider buns with melted cheddar cheese, burger sauce, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and pickle chips.